Katrina Kaif FINALLY opens up about her December wedding with rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal really getting married? The rumours have been abuzz ever since it came to light that the two of them are dating. A few months back reports of their 'secret roka and engagement' surfaced on the internet and yet again there are talks that the two of them getting hitched in the first week of December. Yes, that's true! The reports further state that preparations are in full swing and the couple has decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations. Not only this but it is also being said that they have locked Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination. But are these reports really true? For those who were waiting for a confirmation from the couple, we have an update. In a recent interview, the 'Sooryavasnhi' actress has finally spilled the beans.

Katrina, while speaking to Bollywoodlife in an interview opened up about whether her wedding buzz with Vicky Kaushal is true or not. She said that tthe reports are untrue and she isn't getting married. Reacting to the news, Katrina told the portal, "That’s a question I have for last 15 years." Not only this but an insider denied the same and told the portal, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

Previously, reacting to the 'roka' rumours, Vicky told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha, because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work."

Meanwhile, a report in TOI stated that Katrina and Vicky are busy these days with the preparations. The actress recently attended the special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham Singh' where she was looking after the guests as if they were her own.

Whether or not they are getting married, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the big day. They have been sharing their reactions on social media. See them here:

On te professional front, Katrina is all set for the release of her much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and will hit theatres on November 5. While for Vicky, he is currently basking in the success of his last film which released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.