Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAHULVAIDYA/VARUNDHAWAN Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, how stars celebrated their first Karwa Chauth

This Sunday marked the celebration of Karwa Chauth 2021 which took place with great pomp and show. The social media was filled with love-filled posts from all the pairs who kept fast for the long-life of their respective partners. Our Bollywood as well as Television celebrities were not behind as even they filled their Instagram with pictures and videos of how they celebrated the festival with their families. There were a number of lovebirds who kept the fast for the first time after their wedding. Some of them included names of star couples like-- Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, etc. Just in case, you missed their posts from last night, here we are to fill you up with what you are missing!

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the 'Coolie No. 1' actor shared glimpses of how Karwa Chauth was celebrated at his place. He shared few pics with his wife Natasha who looked pretty in her lavender salwar suit. The first picture showed her doing the puja and seeing Varun through a sieve while in the other one the couple was seen posing for the lens with the moon in the background.

Yami Gautam treated fans wtih stunning pictures of herself looking beautiful in her red silk saree. She wrote alongside, "The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra."

Not only this but she even treated everyone with their couple photo and wrote, "‘We see the same moon, you and I…’Our first Karvachauth."

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-wife Disha Parmar also marked their first Karwa Chauth. They shared stunning pictures of themselves looking their traditional best. Rahul while sharing lovely couple pictures wrote alongside, "Karwa Chauth has been very special for me since I was a child & I always use to wonder when will the day come when someone will do this for me! Disha you doing this for me today Means the world to me! You know I am not a fan of expressing much on social media but this occasion and this gesture is truly most beautiful amazing powerful and special for me. I am missing to be by your side on this very pure day… Every single woman deserves a huge appreciation for fasting throughout the day! Happy Karwa Chauth."

While for Disha, she shared a special video and captioned it, "Not the most ideal situation but still so so grateful for YOU! Happy 1st Karwachauth to us!"

She even wished everyone "Happy Karwa Chauth."

Did you like their celebration?