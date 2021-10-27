Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in December? Here's what Soni Razdan has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in December?

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has always been talk of the town. The couple seems to be head over heels in love with each other. Reportedly, the two are gearing up to take their relationship to the next level with marriage. Yes, you heard it right. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in December 2021. Earlier, they were supposed to get married last year but it was delayed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir, former's mother, Soni Razdan told Bollywood Life, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information."

"Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen some time in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know,” Soni added.

Some media reports also claimed that Ranbir Kapoor has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022 as the two are getting married in December in Italy. However, there have been no official announcement from both the parties.

The couple who have been dating each other for a while now never fail to make it special for each other. Earlier, on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor jetted off to Jodhpur. They were spotted at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district. From sitting on the banks of the dam to enjoying at Jawai Leopard hills, the love birds made the most of their short vacation.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The actress turned producer with her film 'Darlings' and will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand awaits the release of 'Shamshera'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in 'Brahmastra' and also has 'Animal' lined up.

