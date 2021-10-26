Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KATRINASTANN Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to tie the knot by December?

Although Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always been tight-lipped about their relationship, rumour mills has it that the duo has fallen head over heels for each other. The rumoured couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky are planning to tie the knot by December this year. However, there is no official confirmation from both of them. According to ETimes, the couple is already prepping up for their wedding ceremony and their outfits will be designed by Sabyasachi.

"Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December."

Katrina and Vicky's dating rumours starting doing rounds soon after their cute moment on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan revealed that Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together, the 'Uri' actor pretended to faint.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was recently papped at the screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sardar Udham'. After watching the film, Katrina took to Instagram and showered Vicky with praises by saying that his performance was ‘raw and heartbreaking’ in the film. Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal 'pure talent' after watching 'Sardar Udham'

Even though they have never accepted being in love with each other, Harshvardhan Kapoor in an interview with Zoom said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele". Whereas, Katrina recently returned to Mumbai after filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'. She also has Sooryavanshi in her kitty.

