Proud moment for Shweta Tiwari after Salman Khan lauds her daughter Palak Tiwari's music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'

TV actress Shweta Tiwari must be beaming with joy these days after the release of her daughter Palak Tiwari's debut music video 'Bijlee Bijlee.' The young girl's first collaboration with Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu got released on Saturday and ever since everyone has been talking about the same. Interestingly, the song was even lauded by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who on Sunday took to his personal Instagram handle and gave a shout out to the budding artist. He wrote alongside, "Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu." Seems like the 'Dabangg' actors is also in awe of Palak and Harrdy's sizzling chemistry in their latest song.

For those unversed, Palak is one of the most followed star kids on social media. For quite a long time, fans of Shweta Tiwari have been waiting for the Palak's debut. It was previosuly being said that she will be making her acting debut opposite Taare Zameer Par actor Darshan Safai however, the reports were refuted by Shweta in 2018.

Coming back to Palak's music video, it created a record after gaining 5 million views in just a few days of its release. The good news was shared by the young talent on Instagram as she wrote, "BIJLEE BIJLEE HAS JUST HIT 5M!!! So so so thankful for your love #bijleebijlee." Announcing the release of the song, she previously wrote, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you."

Penned down by Jaani, the lyrics paint the picture of him falling for an "out-of-the-world" love interest, played by Palak. What follows is larger than life affair in the grandest way possible, conceptualised by director Arvindr Khaira.

Watch the full song here:

Palak while talking about her music video said, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

Apart from the song, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Safforn Chapter, a film produced by Vivek Oberoi and directed by Visal Misra. Meanwhile her mother Shweta was last seen performing dangerous stunts in Rohit Shetty's show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.'

