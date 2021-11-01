Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH RRR Teaser OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's little glimpse from the magnum opus will leave you excited

For fans who were eagerly waiting for an updates related to SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR,' here it is! The makers have finally shared a little glimpse of what the much-awaited action drama will bring along. Starring an ensemble cast including names of biggies like Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, the film is all set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022 world over. The 40 seconds teaser of the movie was shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR at 11 am on November 1 with a caption that read, "The era of #RRRMovie has just begun! Presenting the much anticipated #RRRGlimpse...Let's together bring back the glory of Indian cinema. In cinemas from 7th Jan 2022."

Not just her but even Ram Charan shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "Witness the tale of Friendship and Courage on the big screen from Jan 7th, 2022 onwards! Here’s a glimpse of the same …#RRRGlimpse." Even the director shared the same post with a different caption reading, "Take a peek inside our #RRRMovie. Here is the #RRRGlimpse ...see you in cinemas from 7th Jan,2022."

Have a look:

The excitement of the same has been buidling up ever since this morning. Even fans who were eager to see what the film is all about shared their excitement and hashtag #RRRGlimpse became one of the top trends on Monday. Don;t forget to watch the teaser here:

See some of the reactions here:

Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too. The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

-With ANI inputs