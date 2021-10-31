Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Bijlee Bijlee OUT: Shweta Tiwari can't keep calm as daughter Palak, singer Harrdy Sandhu's song releases

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is counted amongst one of the much-loved and popular actresses of the small screen. Fans wish to know everything about her be it her shows or personal life. Similar is the case with her daughter Palak Tiwari who is one of the most-followed star-kids on social media. Every now and then, she shares pictures of herself on Instagram and leave fans crazy. For those who have been waiting for her acting debut in the Bollywood industry, there's an update. Her first music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' featuring Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has finally been released by the makers on Saturday. Not just the mother-daughter duo, but even the fans can't keep calm looking at her first stint as an artist.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak posted a snippet from the music video and wrote, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I've been obsessed with this song for one month and I'm so excited to share it with all of you." While for Shweta, sharing the news, she wrote, "SONG IS OUT NOW."

Even Harrdy shared the announcement of the song release and wrote, "Bijlee Bijlee is out now. I am so so happy for the release. Thank you @palaktiwarii @jaani777 @bpraak @arvindrkhaira for all your efforts and hard work. Please go and check it out on youtube and comment how you like it. Lots and lots of love."

The song also marks Harrdy's reunion with the dream team of BPraak, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira post his 2018 hit 'Kya Baat Ay'. 'Bijlee Bijlee' is an uptempo song that has Harrdy's vocals meticulously built around a dance-infused beat created by BPraak. Penned down by Jaani, the lyrics paint the picture of him falling for an "out-of-the-world" love interest, played by Palak. What follows is larger than life affair in the grandest way possible, conceptualised by director Arvindr Khaira.

Watch the song here:

Palak Tiwari, who showcased some stupendous dance moves in her first-ever music video, shared, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

Talking about how all of it came about, Harrdy said, "'Bijlee Bijlee' is one of those songs that has taken its own sweet time to come out because we had been working on it for the longest time but due to the unfortunate circumstances in the past few months, its release kept on delaying. Nonetheless, I am more than ecstatic that it's out now! It was so much fun working with my favourites BPraak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Palak, and the whole team that brought this project to life."

For those unversed about Palak, she happens to be Shweta's first daughter with first husband Raja Chaudhary. After their divorce, she went on to marry estranged husband Abhinav Kohli and the two have a son named Reyansh.

On the work front, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Safforn Chapter, a film produced by Vivek Oberoi and directed by Visal Misra. She was earlier supposed to feature in a project with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safari but denied the same due to her board exams in 2018.

While for Shweta, she was last seen performing dangerous stunts in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to lift the trophy of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 4.

