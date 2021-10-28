Diwali 2021 Date Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Follow us on Diwali 2021 Date Calendar: When is Narak Chaturdashi, Deepawali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Diwali or Deepawali is counted amongst one of the important festivals of the Hindus which is celebrated with great pomp and show not just in India but also abroad. It falls on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month every year and marks the return of Lord Rama to his home Ayodhya after defeat of King Ravana. People on this day light lamps and diyas and worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Laxmi and Kubera. The celebration of the festival is a 5 day event which begins with Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali and ends with Bhai Dooj. In between we also celebrate Badi Diwali, Dhanteras and Goverdhan Puja. In case you are still confused as to when each day will be celebrated and what are the puja timings, shubh muhurat and other details, here we are with a Diwali 2021 calendar for the whole week.

When is Diwali 2021?

The festival of Diwali which is associated with wealth and happiness will be celebrated on November 4 this year. According to the Brahma Purana, on the midnight of Amavasya of Kartik month, Goddess Lakshmi comes to the earth and blesses her devotees. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on that day. People decorate their houses with lights, diyas and lamps and distribute sweets after the puja.

When is the auspicious time (shubh muhurat) for Lakshmi Pujan 2021?

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Diwali 2021

Lakshmi Puja Muhurta - 4th November, 2021 (06:09 pm to 08:20 pm)

Pradosh Kaal- 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM

Vrishabh Kaal- 18:10:29 PM to 20:06:20 PM

When is Dhanteras 2021?

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dhan Teras 2021

Dhanvantari or Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of the Diwali week and this year it falls on November 2. The shubh muhurat of Dhanteras will start from 6:18 pm and will end at 8.11 pm.

When is Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 2021?

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as the Choti Diwali, is celebrated a day before the main festival of Diwali and this year, it falls on November 3.

When is Govardhan Puja 2021?

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Goverdhan Puja 2021

The fourth day of the Diwali week is celebrated as Govardhan Puja and marks the victory of Lord Krishna from Lord Indra by lifting the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger. This year, it will be celebrated on November 5 and the shubh muhurat of puja will be from 2.44 pm to 11:44 PM

When is Bhai Dooj 2021?

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhai Dooj 2021

The last and the fifth day of Diwali week marks the celebration of Bhai Dooj and is celebrated by brothers and sisters. Sisters on this day wish for the long life of their brother by doing puja and this year it will be done on November 6. The shubh muhurat for the same will be from 1:10pm to 03.21pm.