Ramcharitmanas and Panchatantra included in ‘UNESCO's Memory of World Asia-Pacific Regional Register’

Ramcharitmanas included in 'UNESCO's Memory of World Asia-Pacific Regional Register'

The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayaloka-Locana have been added to 'UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register', signifying a proud moment for India and its rich literary heritage. This recognition emphasises the importance of preserving diverse narratives and artistic expressions for the benefit of future generations, honouring the wisdom and teachings of these literary works and their creators.

The literary masterpieces, such as 'Ramcharitmanas', 'Panchatantra', and 'Sahṛdayaloka-Locana', have had a profound impact on Indian literature and culture, influencing the moral values and artistic expressions of the nation. These timeless works have left an enduring impression on readers and artists, both within and outside of India. It is interesting to note that 'Sahṛdayaloka-Locana', 'Panchatantra', and 'Ramcharitmanas' were written by Acharya Anandvardhan, Pt. Vishnu Sharma, and Goswami Tulsidas, respectively.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) played a crucial role in a significant achievement. With 38 representatives from member states and 40 observers and nominees present, IGNCA advocated for three Indian nominations, leading to their inclusion in UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register during the 10th assembly of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) in Ulaanbaatar.

Professor Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Head of the Department, Kala Nidhi Division at IGNCA, successfully presented three entries from India at the UllanBatar convention: The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana.

Prof. Gaur effectively defended the nominations, marking the first time IGNCA has submitted nominations to the Regional Register since its inception in 2008. This achievement emphasises IGNCA's commitment to preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage and its dedication to global cultural preservation and the advancement of India's literary legacy.

The three nominations from India, which date back to before the Register's establishment in 2008, were all included following thorough discussions, recommendations from the Register Subcommittee (RSC), and voting by member state representatives.