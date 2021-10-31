Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' trends after Shehnaaz Gill's tribute song; Aly Goni & others come out in support

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise came as a shock for not just his fans but also for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. After remaining away from the limelight for almost a month, the actress finally continued her work before the release of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Not only this but she recently released a tribute song titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' for the late actor. While SidNaaz fans were heartbroken looking at her last moments with Shukla, there were others who slammed the actress on Twitter for driving out publicity by using his name. Soon, hashtag #StopUsingSidharthShukla started trending on the micro-blogging website after which many celebs including Aly Goni, Asima Riaz and others came out in support of Sana.

Tkaing to Twitter, Aly shared screenshots of various posts made by singers like Jaan Kumar Sanu and Amit Sawant who wrote about releasing tribute songs. Aly tweeted, "Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla."

He further shared another tweet that read, "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout."

Even Asim came out in support of Shehnaaz and taking to Instagram story wrote 'Stop It' alongside the trending hashtag. See it here:

Sung by Shehnaaz Gill, 'Tu Yaheen Hai' was released on Friday and is filled with old clips of the duo from their relaity show Bigg Boss 13. Sharing the song, Sana wrote in the caption, "Special thanks -@bal_deo @arvindchoreographer @rajranjodhofficial @endemolshineind @colorstv."

Watch the full song here:

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth loved everyone's heart with their cute chemistry in Salman Khan's reality show. It was being said that they were dating each other and appeared as special guests in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 just days before Sidharth's death on September 2.

The two of them have featured in music videos like Habit, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.