Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Crazy Kiya Re to Kajra Re, 10 Bollywood dance numbers of OG queen

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 48th birthday today ie November 1. The actress has won the hearts of her fans with not just her beauty but also acting in a number of films including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Dhoom 2', 'Jodha Akbar' among others. Her chemistry with co-stars has always been talked-about just like her style, fashion and style. Born in 1973, Aishwarya Rai achieved the title of Miss World in the year 1994 and went to make her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar. His first Hindi film was 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya', which released in the same year. Apart from this, the actress is also well-known for her stellar performances in Hindi dance songs. There are several songs that have wowed fans in the past and are quite popular even today.

On her special day, let's look back at her best dance numbers to celebrate her success.

1. Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002)

2. Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

3. Kahin Aag Lage from Taal (1999)

4. Ishq Kameena from Shakti The Power (2002)

5. Balle Balle from Bride & Prejudice (2004)

6. Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

7. Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2 (2006)

8. Salaam from Umrao Jaan (2006)

9. Barso Re from Guru (2007)

10. Udi from Guzaarish (2010)

Happy, Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!