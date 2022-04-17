Lock Upp: Prince Narula to enter Kangana Ranaut's jail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCE NARULA Prince Narula

Actor Prince Narula is the latest addition to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'. Known as 'King of Reality Shows,' Prince will enter as a challenger. "I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam's (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing," he said.

Alt Balaji sharing a glimpse of Narula wrote, "Naam se Prince, par aaj se #LockUpp ke kaidi!Catch @princenarula in tonight's Judgement Day episode streaming at 10:30 pm."

Prince, who had earlier won 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Roadies 12', also shared why he said yes to 'Lock Upp'. "The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp's concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind," he added.

Apart from this, the Bigg Boss winner recently released a new song 'Tera Mera Naam' opposite his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The song relays the perfect Punjabi feeling with a rural setting and the Lohri bonfire. The track is sung in the melodious voice of a rising singer Zehan and the lyrics are by Khara. Also, he has won Bigg Boss, MTV Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Nach Baliye.

'Lock UPP' is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.