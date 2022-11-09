Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans shares BTS photos of 'Red One' with Dwayne Johnson

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEROCK Chris Evan and Dwayne Johnson's Instagram uploads

Chris Evans, AKA People’s Sexiest Man Alive, has shared the first look of his latest project starring alongside the one and only Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The two have started filming the Christmas action movie ‘Red One’ which is slated to release next year. Chris Evans took to his Instagram handle to share his excitement over ‘finally’ filming a Christmas movie. He shared pictures from the sets of himself and The Rock, “Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley. We’re already having way too much fun on this one. (I can’t believe I’m finally doing a Christmas movie!)”, the post read.

See the post here:

Chris Evans made further headlines this week when he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. The actor took the baton from previous Marvel co-star Paul Rudd. The title has previously been held by the likes of his current co-star Dwayne Johnson, as well as Idris Elba, and David Beckham. Speaking on the honour Evans said, “My Mom will be so proud.”

The first look of the film was also shared with a behind-the-scenes picture of the two movie stars via the Amazon Prime Video social media accounts. They tweeted, “First look on set from our new Christmas film with @TheRock and @ChrisEvans”. The film is scheduled for release for the 2023 festive season exclusively on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

About the movie 'Red One'

Red One is the latest film franchise set to be produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. The film will reunite Johnson with his two-time Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, who directs from a script penned by Johnson’s Fast & Furious franchise and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan. While Kevin Fiege has confirmed we may not see a DC and Marvel crossover any time soon, it doesn’t mean our favourite superheroes from the cinematic universe can’t work together. And Amazon Prime Video has delivered just that.

