Black Panther Wakanda Forever First Reviews: Superhero film continues to dazzle without Chadwick Boseman?

Black Panther Wakanda Forever First Reviews: After Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020, the reigns of the Black Panther franchise will be carried forward by the rest of the cast, including the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku). The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to hit the big screens on November 11 worldwide and is one of the most-awaited films from Marvel Studios in Phase 4. The new film will introduce a new villain as filmmaking explores the underwater of Wakanda and other new places. The movie has been screened internationally and the first reviews of it have been shared online. Let's find out how fans and critics are liking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduces new characters

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is the sequel's villain and will be introduced to the MCU in a grand manner. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has moved forward with a reshaped story built around Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Wakanda dealing with the loss of T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's passing. The MCU debut of Namor is one of the most exciting aspects of Black Panther 2. Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) will also be introduced in the new movie. Apart from his, the newcomers in the Black Panther franchise are Michaela Coel, Thorne, Alex Nivilani and Mabel Cadena. The trailer of the film has given a glimpse into the battlefield at Wakanda where the stakes are high and the land must be protected at all costs.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reviews

While many fans are eagerly waiting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only to see who the new titular superhero will be, early reviews have suggested that there is a lot to be looked forward to in the new movie. The film has a brilliant narrative, a distinct visual world and is backed by some terrific performances by the lead cast members. One of the early reviews of the film read, "#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever continues on the brilliant world building that Coogler established in the first film. The film is visually stunning, especially the world of Namor, a unique, immersive underwater world. Stellar performances by all Tenoch Huerta is a standout (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Black Panther: #WakandaForever is a masterclass in superhero storytelling. Emotionally rich and technically brilliant, Ryan Coogler’s directing hand is felt throughout. Tenoch Huerta is an absolute standout as Namor. Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is honored well (sic)."

Check out more reactions to Black panther 2 below.

