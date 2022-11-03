Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  5. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movie It's All Coming Back to Me delayed again, know new release date

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movie It's All Coming Back to Me delayed again, know new release date

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film has been pushed again. Based on the 2016 German film "SMS fur Dich" by Karoline Herfurth, "It's All Coming Back to Me" was previously titled "Text for You". Know the new release date of the film here.

Published on: November 03, 2022 11:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra
Image Source : TWITTER/SONYPICTURES Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra fans will have to wait a little longer for her next Hollywood movie It's All Coming Back to Me. The film which stars Sam Heughan alongside Priyanka was scheduled to hit the theaters in February next year. But now, it has been pushed to May. Sony Pictures India on Thursday announced that the film will now hit the screens on May 12, 2023. The release of the American romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, has been delayed several times. It was last scheduled to be released on February 10.

Sony Pictures India shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter handle. "It's a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion," the studio said in a tweet.

Based on the 2016 German film "SMS fur Dich" by Karoline Herfurth, "It's All Coming Back to Me" was previously titled "Text for You".

Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

The movie's new title is named after Jim Steinman's power ballad "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", which was made famous by pop icon Celine Dion's cover for her 1996 album 'Falling Into You'.

Dion will star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love.

Produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures, "It's All Coming Back to Me" also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

-- with PTI inputs

