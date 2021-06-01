Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMALRUKHKHAN Wajid Khan first death anniversary: Wife Kamalrukh pens heartfelt note,' chose to celebrate his life'

It has been a year since we lost renowned composer Wajid Khan of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid. He breathed his last on June 1 last year, due to a cardiac arrest. As the world remembers the late musician, his wife Kamalrukh says his family has chosen to celebrate his memories instead of burying themselves in sadness. Kamalrukh took to Instagram on Tuesday to share throwback photographs with her late husband with their children, daughter Arshi and son Hrehaan. She also penned a heartfelt note.

"It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness," she wrote.

Talking about how their children reminds her of Wajid, Kamalrukh added: "I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan -- through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them."

"The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity," she concluded.

Wajid is survived by his wife and their two kids- Arshi and Hrehaan. After Wajid’s death, his brother Sajid adopted his name as his surname. . The music composer said he did it to keep the name 'Sajid-Wajid' together till the end.

“I don’t want people to call me Sajid Khan, so I have adopted Wajid as my surname. Now, my name is Sajid Wajid and that’s how it will be till the end. So what if he isn’t physically present, I feel his presence all the time. I have started composing tunes I never thought I would and I think it’s because of him. I feel that Wajid is with me during those times,” ETimes quoted Sajid as saying.

Wajid Khan began his career as a singer with the 2008 movie Partner. He has sung popular numbers like 'Hud Hud Dabangg', 'Jalwa', 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita' and 'Fevicol Se' among others.