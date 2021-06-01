Image Source : INSTA/KARANMEHRA/ROHANMEHRA Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's onscreen son Rohan Mehra reacts to his arrest

Tuesday morning came as a shock for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans when they came to know about actor Karan Mehra's arrest. For those unversed, he was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal. A case has registered against Mehra at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. Meanwhile, police also recorded the statement of the TV actor. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday. This incident caught the attention of not just the fans of the couple but also the actor's co-star from the iconic show Rohan Mehra who played the role of his on-screen son. In an interview, Rohan said that he is extremely shocked as he has never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody.

Talking to IANS about Karan's arrest, Rohan said, "He was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have travelled together, too. That was long back. We have spoken on Instagram. I never thought that there is a problem. But no one can say if there is a problem between husband and wife."

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi trolled for not wearing dupatta with her suits in Crime Patrol; actress gives apt reply

Rohan says Karan was not a violent person. "He was not like this. On Bigg Boss, too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It's very strange. One can't say what is going on in someone's personal life. But he has never done anything like this. Otherwise he is a gem of a person," says Rohan.

Coming back to the unfortunate incident, the Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on Monday. The police went to the actor's house and brought him to the police station. His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, the official said.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares stunning portrait clicked by mother, gets compliment from Charu Asopa

For those unversed, Karan and Nisha got married in the year 2012 and even has a son named Kavish. Nisha, on the work front, has been a part of various TV commercials, including Coca Cola, Sunsilk shampoo among others. She has been a part of few Bollywood movies. Together, the couple has even appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show "Nach Baliye".