Divyanka Tripathi trolled for not wearing dupatta with her suits in Crime Patrol; actress gives apt reply

Divyanka Tripathi is counted amongst one of the much-loved actresses in the Television industry. She has been a part of shows like Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc but her character of Ishita won everyone's heart. She stays quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing the latest updates with what's up in both her personal and professional lives. However, she recently got trolled when a person asked her why she does not wear a dupatta with her suit while hosting Crime Patrol. This caught Divyanka's attention who gave a befitting reply and said that the reason behind the same is the fact that she wants people like him to learn to respect women even without a dupatta. Further, she said that it's her body and her wish to wear or not to wear anything she wants.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Crime Patrol episode me aap dupatta kyu nahi pahanati hai." Divyanka replied and tweeted, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!"

Another user jumped in the conversation and wrote in Hindi, "Arrey madam ji, you pointed fingers at Ghanshyam Ji's character but it could be a possibility that he likes to see you with a dupatta." Divyanka gave him back as she said, "Yes it is possible! If he is a fan then salute to that love. But questioning women's clothing has become a thing of the past. We can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography on many subjects. Dupatta is a very trivial subject compared to that."

Her conversation with the troller caught the attention of many of her fans who came to her support and hailed her reaction.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Divyanka is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She keeps on sharing pictures and videos from amidst the shoot that leaves fans all excited for the reality show which is expected to go on air in July.

Apart from Divyanka, the show this time has welcomed celebs like-- Rahul Vaidya, Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tmaboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and others as participants.