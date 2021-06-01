Image Source : INSTA/SUSHMITA/RENEE/CHARUASOPA Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares stunning portrait clicked by mother, gets compliment from Charu Asopa

Actress Sushmita Sen is one strong personality who has ever since the beginning of her career known not just for her beauty but also for her compassionate nature. This is what reflects in her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. Every now and then the diva shares pictures with her family on Instagram and yet again she did the same when fans got a beautiful glimpse of her elder daughter. The photo which happens to be a candid click was shared by the young starlet herself on Instagram. Not just the click, but also the caption caught the attention of fans who got to know that the same was clicked none other than her mother.

Renee treated everyone with her self-portrait on Sunday which showed her with eyes closed and hair partially covering her face. Thanking her mother for her wonderful photography skills, Sushmita wrote alongside, "Vulnerable... Humane... Love.... I am a girl and proud to be one."

Have a look at the same here:

Not just the Netizens but even her 'mamisa' Charu Asopa and mommy Sushmita were quite impressed with the same. Charu complimented Renee and wrote, "What a beautiful picture" in the comments section while Sushmita praised Renee for being passionate as she said, "And what a beautiful & passionate girl indeed!! looooove you Shona Maa!!"

Renee replied to both of them as soon as she saw their comments. "Love you Mamisa," she wrote for Charu while replying to Sushmita, she wrote that she has learned from the best, and that she loves her to 'infinity.'

The young girl enjoys a huge fan following on the social media platform and makes an appearance in various Instagram live videos with her mother and actress Sushmita Sen. Recently, the two of them appeared in a live session where their mother-daughter banter over singing a song was much-loved by fans.

Talking about Charu Asopa, she is the wife of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and the couple is currently expecting their first baby. Charu announced the news recently and shared a picture with her baby bump, "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED."

On the work front, Renee made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi, released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. Meanwhile, her mother and actress Sushmita recently made her comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya.' She was currently shooting for the second season of the show.