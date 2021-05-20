VIDEO: Ira Khan talks about her childhood ambitions in new video, says 'I'll grow, earn money and donate it'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Ira Khan talks about her childhood ambitions in new video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently turned 23. The star kid took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her feeling of turning this old. She posted a video talking about her aspirations as a child. In the clip, Ira revealed that she had aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among others things. She also spoke about her plans to donate to an NGO and earn alot in her life.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Ira said "at different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need."

Speaking about feeding dogs, she added "I wanted to, lots of people were on a diet and they were eating six egg whites a day, but not eating the egg yolks. I was like, we should collect the egg yolks and feed it to the dogs so that the dogs don't go hungry.

About studying and earning money, she further stated "I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs."

Ira then said that now that she's grown up, she is old enough to decide on what she intends to do what she desires to do.

She captioned her post as, "Feeling 23.... now, To begin, begin. #growingup #choices #ready #excited #nervous"

Earlier, Ira Khan opened up about her attempts at healing from her overall 'depression.' She has shared her struggles through a video on Instagram. Ira has lately been sharing many videos about her 'mental health' and 'depression.'

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

