Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opens up about her attempts at healing from depression | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opens up about her attempts at healing from depression

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up about her attempts at healing from her overall 'depression.' She has shared her struggles through a new video on Instagram. Ira has lately been sharing many videos about her mental health battle and now she talked about how her 'depression' manifests itself and also revealed how she 'piles up stuff' and she 'crashes. She added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes.

Assuring fans Ira said she has been feeling better but due to depression, she feels low time after time. There are still "parts of her" that do not want to believe in her and think that she is overreacting. She asserted about her "burn outs" and said she tries to figure out ways to deals with her depression with her therapists.

"I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she said.

Ira shared the video and wrote, "Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder."

"The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth," she added.

Take a look:

On a related note, Ira Khan had shared a video in October last year in which she had talked about her depression. She had said, "Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better."

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.