'Alexa play Sau dard hai': Fans get emotional after false wedding reel of Vicky, Katrina goes viral

Ahead of the grand wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on December 9 several fan-made video edits and pictures are going viral on social media. Where the couple has left no stone unturned to keep their wedding a hush-hush event, their fans cannot wait to see the glimpse of their favourite couple as husband and wife.

Recently, Amazon prime videos shared a compilation of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dressed in wedding ensembles. The video has several clips of the actors from their Bollywood films when they portrayed the role of a bride and groom. This came as a sweet surprise for the fans who have been eagerly waiting to know how Katrina and Vicky will look like as bride and groom in real life.

Sharing the video, online streaming platform Amazon Prime wrote, "jab tak hai jaan ki ye jo hai baazi, bas yun samjho hum bhi hain raazi."

Take a look:

Indeed, the video sent the internet in a meltdown. The post was bombarded with 'Loudly Crying Face' emoticons. One of the users wrote, "Alexa play: Channa Mereya." Another said, "Haye, me to marjavangi." Several fans are also anticipating that their wedding will stream on Amazon. A fan said, "Le Bhai Ye baazi Amazon prime ne jeet li ab ispe Hi inki sadi dekhne ko milegi."

Earlier it was reported that ​Katrina and Vicky were offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.

On Tuesday, Kaif, 38, and Kaushal's, 33, pre-wedding festivities started at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals.

