Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to head to the Maldives for romantic holiday post-wedding celebrations?

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is one of the most talked-about events in the entertainment industry. The buzz around it is unmatched. The couple has tried its best to keep the details about the wedding under the wraps. Until today no official confirmation has come from their side. But now we all know that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot on December 9 at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Interestingly, as per the latest scoop, Vicky and Katrina may choose to head out on a short holiday post their wedding festivities.

According to the report of pinkvilla.com the couple will be going on a tropical getaway to the Maldives. This is likely to happen after the couple hosts their grand reception for Bollywood friends at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding ceremony will be held amidst tight security arrangements. Secret codes have been given to each of the guests, so that it is impossible to know which guest is staying in which room. A welcome note by the organisers was given to the guests. Extending a welcome to all the guests, the special note reads, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads."

It also requests the people in attendance to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you!"

The wedding celebrations will start with the 'Sangeet' ceremony on December 7. The 'Mehendi' ceremony will be held on December 8 followed by a key wedding event on December 9 and a special reception on December 10.

