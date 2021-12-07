Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH, KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif smiles shyly as Varun, Ranveer ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's the Josh' | Video goes viral

Highlights Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations kicked off on Tuesday

A total of 120 guests will attend the most hyped wedding of the year on December 9

Vicky and Katrina have always stayed tight lipped about their relationship

Bollywood galore is abuzz with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. From guest lists, venue to their wedding SOP's their fans are excited to know each and every detail of their favourite couple's D-day. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Recently, a video featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif is going viral on social media. In 2019, around the time of the release of his film Uri: The surgical strike, Vicky had shared a video on his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

In the video, the actress can be seen smiling shyly as Ranveer, Varun and Rohit have fun with Vicky in front of the paparazzi. They can be seen asking him, "How's the josh?" To which he excitedly says, "High sir!

The couple and their families reached the wedding destination on Monday night. On Tuesday (December 7), several Bollywood celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan were also snapped at the airport.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Welcome note for guests goes viral, ask not to share pics

All the guests have been given a note in which they have been requested to not click pictures during the wedding ceremonies and share them on social media. They will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told media persons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

The celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the 'Sangeet' ceremony, 'Mehendi' on December 8 followed by the wedding on December 9.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Glass mandap to royal chandeliers, preps in full swing at Six Senses Fort