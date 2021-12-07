Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Rituals start from today with elaborate sangeet ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort on Monday night

Couple to have 'sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday night followed by 'Haldi' ceremony tomorrow at 11

The couple is said to tie the knot in the 'Rajwada' style

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates | The wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, will start from Tuesday. The couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads. The sangeet ceremony will start from Tuesday night.

Earlier, since Monday afternoon the Jaipur airport was buzzing with activity as Katrina's siblings and friends arrived one after the other.

10:30 -- Kabir Khan and family all set for 'Vicktrina' wedding. The filmmaker was papped at the aiport.

10:04 -- Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia arrive at airport as they head to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding destination.

09:30 -- The couple will have a 'sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by 'Haldi' ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

On Monday night, a dozen guests came along with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who were given a rousing welcome at the Barwara Fort. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up the family of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to the Barwara Fort. The venue was lit up to welcome the -to-be weds.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

As per IANS, the couple will have a 'sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by 'Haldi' ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like 'Sehrabandi' are scheduled. The couple will take 'phere' at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night.

The couple will tie the knot in the 'Rajwada' style. This marriage ceremony has been kept strictly private.

