Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they leave for Jaipur ahead of wedding | PHOTOS

Highlights Last night, Katrina, her mother and other family members visited Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport

Pre-wedding festivities are speculated to kickstart from Dec 7 and last till Dec 9 in Rajasthan

After Katrina Kaif's family, the actress and groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal left for Rajasthan on Monday (December 6) ahead of their wedding. Katrina was seen smiling her heart out as she left her Mumbai residence. The actress looked stunning in a yellow ensemble. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte also accompanied her. Vicky Kaushal waved at the paparazzi as he made his way to the airport. He chose to keep his look simple by opting for a casual shirt and pant attire. Earlier in the day, Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they leave for Jaipur ahead of wedding | PHOTOS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she leaves for Jaipur ahead of wedding with Vicky

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she leaves for Jaipur ahead of wedding with Vicky

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien were also snapped at the domestic airport in Mumbai. They are respected to take a flight to Jaipur and should reach the city by evening. Sebastian was seen wearing a kurta while Isabelle kept it casual in a white outfit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she leaves for Jaipur ahead of wedding with Vicky

As per several reports, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's team will reportedly mark their presence at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with Salman for over 25 years.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai. Katrina was looking stunning in a gorgeous white ruffled saree, while her mother was spotted wearing a green suit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she leaves for Jaipur ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she leaves for Jaipur ahead of wedding with Vicky

While Katrina and Vicky have never confirmed their relationship publically. The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'.