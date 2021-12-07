Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: B'wood couple expected to visit Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore fort

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may have not officially announced their wedding but Vickat fans are convinced that the couple will be tying the knot in the coming days. As they reportedly prep up for their Sangeet ceremony today (December 7), the couple is expected to visit the famous Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Ranthambore fort, Rajasthan. Located 32 km from the said wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara resort, the temple is a century old destination.

As per a report in Times of India, the locals of Ranthambore and Sawai Madhopur believe that visiting the temple and seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha will be auspicious for the to-be-wed couple.

As for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding latest updates, the couple has reached the wedding destination on Monday night for their marriage to be solemnized at the hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. Both of them and eight others arrived at the Jaipur airport in a chartered flight. Earlier in the day, some of the family members including one sister of Kaif and other guests arrived in different scheduled flights. The celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the 'Sangeet' ceremony, 'Mehendi' on December 8 followed by the wedding on December 9.



It is believed that the much-publicised wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs, Vicky and Katrina, will see 120 guests in attendance. B-townd bigwigs like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will be attending the wedding ceremony.

All the guests will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told mediapersons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds for over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship.

