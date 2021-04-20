Image Source : TWITTER/BONEY KAPOOR Udhayanidhi Stalin, Boney Kapoor observe silence for late Vivek on sets of Article 15 Tamil remake

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin started shooting for his next film, which is going to be the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Article 15 on Monday. The entire cast and crew paid their tribute and observed a moment of silence on the sets in honor of late actor Vivek before starting the shoot.

Producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter and posted, "Today @Udhaystalin joined the shoot of remake of #Article15 directed by @Arunrajakamaraj in Pollachi. Before commencing work, the whole Unit observed a minute of silence to pay respect and homage to the departed Soul of Late Shri #Vivek Ji (sic)."

Udhayanidhi tweeted, "We will walk in the footsteps of Vivek, who advocated social change and protect our environment."

The shooting of the film had been in progress in Pollachi for the last 10 days. The film depicts how caste equations are prevalent in the area. Article 15 was a content-driven film on the subject of discrimination itself. The Tamil version of the film is helmed by Arunraja Kamaraj and is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. This is Boney Kapoor’s third project in Tamil after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

For the unversed, Vivek was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock". Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. on Friday by his family members, the hospital said. He was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Vivekh born as Vivekanandan first joined the Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world. He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander. Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies. Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.

