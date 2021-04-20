Image Source : FILE IMAGE On Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding anniversary, romantic pics that define their happily ever after

True love really exists! Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating 14 years of togetherness on Tuesday. Ever since their wedding which took place on April 20, 2007, the duo has been making us believe that happily ever after exists. Be it their pictures together or their public appearances or the way they adore their daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, Abhi & Aish have been giving us relationship goals. They met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. After dating for a year, they decided to take their love to the next level by getting married and today they are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Speaking about her marital life with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai in an earlier interview said, “It feels like yesterday and what’s funny is that everyone else thinks so too, which is a great sign. I am clueless about the time that’s flown by.” The Devdas actress also shared details about how Abhishek proposed and about their sudden engagement, "He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly. I didn't even know there's something called a roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don't know what a roka is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; we are coming'." To make matters more confusing, Aishwarya's father was out of town."

From standing for each other during tough times to celebrating happiness together, Aishwarya and Abhishek have made us believe that matches are made in heaven. On their special day, it won't be wrong to catch a glimpse of some of their romantic pictures.

Their wedding was a grand affair. The lady looked drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional golden Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla and Abhishek complimented her very well.

On November 16, 2011 Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their little daughter Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'The Big Bull' that hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8. While Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan and will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.