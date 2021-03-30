Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/AISHWARYA Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & daughter Aaradhya's Holi celebration at their home 'Prateeksha'

Holi 2021 came to end after the two-day festivities that took place on March 28 & 29 this year. The social media on Monday was filled with colourful pictures of people celebrating Holi with full pomp and show. Even though there were COVID-19 restrictions this year, people made the most out of the event by celebrating it with their families. Just like everyone, our Bollywood celebrities even shared glimpses from inside their Holi party. Amongst those was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who celebrated the festival with none other than her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya at their home 'Prateeksha.' The pictures from their confined celebration was put up on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya treated fans with photos from the traditional Holika Dahan ceremony along with her Holi wish. The same was clicked in their lawn and showed a glimpse of not just their abode but also Aradhya who was seen all covered in pink colour. The little girl was seen wearing a blue, flowery hairband.

Alongside the picture, the actress wrote in the caption, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi." The picture caught the attention of her fans who asked her to show her face as well. Many wrote, "Aishwarya where's ur face we miss ur beauty," "We need to see your face not fire but anyways Happy Holi," "Happy Holi Aradhya .. and to your mommy dearest too .. we now clearly know that u handle this account."

Meanwhile, Abhishek on Monday wished fans by sharing throwback picture of 'his girls.' He wrote, "A throwback to safer and more carefree times.

Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls."

Even Big B shared his Holi wish for fans on social media. He posted a black and white picture of himself with wife Jaya and son Abhishek. He wrote: "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI"

On the professional front, Abhishek is all set for the release of his next film -- The Big Bull. The film will hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8.

Speaking about Aishwarya, she was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan and will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

