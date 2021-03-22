Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIADSOUZA After Genelia D'Souza, Preity Zinta reacts to her hilarious viral video with Riteish Deshmukh. Seen yet?

For the past few days, the internet is going crazy over a video of Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, and Genelia D'Souza. Captured during an award ceremony, the video shows Genelia waiting while standing next to her husband who is engrossed in greeting and speaking to the dimpled actress. What caught attention was Genelia's cold expressions when Riteish kissed Preity's hands and the two exchange air kisses. The clip left Netizens ROFL thinking about the treatment the actor would receive upon going home. Well now, their wish has finally been granted as Genelia has finally shared what happened next when they reached home.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared the next part of the video in which we can see her scolding and beating Riteish. Alongside she wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home?" While the two are busy with their act, the song Tujhe Yaad Kiya plays in the background.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor joins Karan Johar's DCA squad, to begin shooting for first film in July

Not just her, but even Preity reacted to the hilarious video and wrote, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both."

As soon as the video was shared, it got attention from a lot of people including both fans and celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor who left laughing emojis on the post.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'

Both Genelia and Riteish are quite active on social media and keep on sharing funny posts for their fans. Recently, the actress shared a video showing how Riteish has been taking care of her post her injury.

She even shared her injury story and how she got hurt whil skating and wrote, "I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall? sometimes you got to fall before you fly. I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed."

For those unversed, Riteish and Genelia have been together for over a decade and are married for nine years. They are blessed with two kids-- sons Riaan and Rahyl.