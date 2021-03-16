Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANAGANESAN/YOUTUBE Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah got married to the love of his life Sanjana Ganesan who happens to be a sports presenter. The beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony went viral and were even shared by the couple. In the beautiful glimpses, Sanjana was seen looking like a fairy wearing her bridal lehenga with a mangtika on her forehead and matching necklace and earrings. Jasprit, on the other hand, looked dapper in his sherwani. For those unversed about Sanjana, she hails from Pune and has also participated in the popular reality show Splitsvilla 7. Yes, that's true! She has even won the title of Femina Officially Gorgeous and was a participant of Sunny Leone's MTV show.

Sanjana, in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla which featured Nikhil Chinapa as the host, created a lot of controversies. She was asked to leave the show because of an arm injury. She dated her co-contestant, Ashwini Koul during the course of the show which aired in the year 2014. The fact was accepted by Ashwini who told TellyChakkar, "I don’t really know what actually happened. We spoke, became friends, got connected and then things just worked in our favour. Yes, I am dating Sanjana but rather being the mushy lovers we are the best of friends."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRAVANPRIYANKA Ashwini Koul and Sanjana Ganesan

See a glimpse of Sanjana from Splitsvilla:

Coming back to their wedding, the pictures were shared on Instagram alongside a beautiful caption reading, "“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit."

Sanjana is quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing beautiful pictures and videos of herself. Have a look at the same here:

After the end of Splitsvilla, Sanjana started afresh and emerged as a sports presenter. She has been an anchor on Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders' interactive show, called The Knight Club.