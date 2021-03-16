Image Source : TWITTER/MEME_CANTEEN Mayank Agarwal tags Sanjay Bangar instead of Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana in wedding post, meme fest begins

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday. Pictures from their dream wedding surfaced on the internet and went viral. Social media was bombarded with congratulatory wishes for the newlywed couple from their fans, friends, and followers. From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya to former cricketers, all have wished and congratulated Bumrah. Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal also joined the bandwagon and congratulated him for the wedding. But the Indian batsman made a goof-up as he accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan in his Twitter post.

However, Mayank was quick to rectify his mistake by deleting the post and then posting a new one tagging Sanjana Ganesan, but netizens were quick to notice the error. They took a screenshot of the tweet and there began a meme fest.

Bumrah on Monday treated his fans and followers with a beautiful surprise as he shared the news of his marriage with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Instagram with the caption, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."