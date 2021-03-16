Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3: Silver Splitsvillains to challenge golden ones this week in Sunny Leone, Rannvijay's show

With the onset of MTV Splitsvilla X3, the fight for the Golden Villa began! The show began with beautiful girls giving away the cupid's arrow to the handsome hunk they like. Struck between the “two sides of love”, while some couples are leaving no stone unturned to stay in the Golden Villa with their “Ideal matches”, the others are manipulating their way to enter the Villa of privileges. What is also worth noticing is the bonds between the gorgeous ladies and the handsome hunks that is adding on the oomph factor already! Come Week 3 and a tiff between Azma and Pallak is in store for the viewers. Focused on breaking Nikhil and Pallak’s bond, Azma seemed all hyped up for the same. Would she be successful in doing that? What will happen next? Stay tuned for this drama!

The episode will also see Rannvijay introducing the first task of Splitsvilla X3, The Golden Opportunity Challenge – “Coffee Crush”, where the guys with the most silver arrows, Samarthya and Gary, get to perform the task with their bonds as well as challenge two couples in the Golden Villas. Who challenged whom and who finally aced the task? We’re excited to see on Saturday!

The two winning couples will be safe from the first Dome session of Splitsvilla X3. The first Dome session will be a platform for a lot of unspoken sentiments and greater tiffs between the already forged two groups. It will also reveal connections our gentlemen have made till now which puts the other three girls in danger who didn’t manage to find a connection yet.

This time, the Oracle also has a golden and silver side. The couples approaching the silver side of the Oracle have nothing to lose if considered an un-ideal match but the couples approaching the golden side of the Oracle will suffer a consequence if considered an un-ideal match. The golden Splitsvillains can only approach the golden side while the silver Splitsvillains have the flexibility of opting for both.

It will make for an interesting watch to see who’s in danger, what is the benefit of the Golden Villa, the course of events as a consequence of the Dome session, all spiced up with the most fun hosts - Sunny and Rannvijay!

Stay tuned to MTV Splitsvilla X3, this Saturday at 7PM only on MTV