MTV Splitsvilla X3 Contestant List: Will THESE celebs be a part of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show?

MTV Splitsvilla 13 Contestant List: Television is filled with a lot of interesting reality shows like Bigg Boss, KBC, Ace Of Space, Roadies, etc. One among those is MTV Splitsvilla which is all set to return with its season 13 hosted by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The show is popular for its various games and tasks decided in order to make the contestants fall in love with each other. Just yesterday, fans got the good news that Splitsvilla 13 will be hitting your TV screens on March 6 and ever since everyone is eager to know the confirmed contestant list. Year after year many struggling models or actors participate in the dating show in order to gather fame in the industry. This year the show has been shot in Kerala’s backwaters which makes it even more exotic.

Every year soon after the announcement, fans start guessing the names of various celebrities who would be making their way in the show. The makers work hard to form the contestant list so that the controversies in the show are exciting and spicy. And now it seems as if the contestant list is finally out for the thirteenth season. What are you waiting for, have a look at the same here:

MTV Splitsvilla 13 Contestants Names List 2021 with Images:

SPLITSVILLA X3 BOYS:

Kevin Almasifar

Salman Zaidi

Piyush Manwani

Vyomesh Koul

Jay Dudhane

Samarthya Gupta

Dhruv Malik

Trevon Dias

Shivam Sharma

Nikhil Malik

SPLITSVILLA X3 GIRLS:

Samruddhi Jadhav

Riya Kishanchandni

Nikita Bhamidipati

Pallak Yadav

Arushi Chib

Aditi Rajput

Janvi Sikaria

Bhoomika Vashisht

Azma Fallah

Shweta Nair

Kristian

Disclaimer-- This is a media based report. IndiaTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the list.

Are you excited fot the show? So are we!

Watch Splitsvilla 13 Promo: