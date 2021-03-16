Wedding video of Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan surfaces online & it is dreamy to say the least, watch here

Image Source : TWITTER/MATHRUBHUMIENG Jasprit Bumrah marries Sanjana Ganesan

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah got married to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa and their wedding pictures have gone viral on the Internet. Netizens are gushing over the couple as they exchange vows wearing blush pink shades. Adding more to their excitement wedding video of the couple exchanging garlands has surfaced on the Internet.

In the video, Sanjana and Jasprit look adorable as they affectionately look at each other holding hands. Take a look:

Read: Mayank Agarwal tags Sanjay Bangar instead of Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana in wedding post, meme fest begins

Bumrah on Monday tweeted the pictures of his wedding and wrote a Kahlil Gibran -- a Lebanese American writer -- quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."

Bumrah further added, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

The wedding was not attended by Indian cricketers due to Covid-19 protocols, and the attendance was limited due to the pandemic.

The right-arm fast bowler is sitting out of the ongoing limited-overs series after missing the fourth and final Test against England due to his wedding preparations. Bumrah was granted leave by the Indian cricket board after he played the third Test in Ahmedabad.

For the unversed, Sanjana is a sports presenter, she hails from Pune and has also participated in the popular reality show Splitsvilla 7. She has won the title of Femina Officially Gorgeous and was a participant in Sunny Leone's MTV show.

Related: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'