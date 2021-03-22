Image Source : TWITTER/KARANJOHAR Shanaya Kapoor joins Karan Johar's DCA squad, to begin shooting for first film in July

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

The director took to his Twitter handle and shared an introductory video of Shanaya, along with the tweet, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.

Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, recently launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Dharma, the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.

-With ANI inputs