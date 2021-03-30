Bobby Deol, are you time traveller? Hilarious viral video shows Bobby's 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBYDEOL Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Viral video shows actor performing 'swab test' on Aishwarya Rai in 1997

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently grabbed the limelight for his screen presence in the web series Ashram. Well, not only this, but the actor has been entertaining the Tweeple through his old dance videos. If that wasn't enough, another hilarious video has gone viral on the internet. Shared by Bobby himself, the video has been made using various scenes from his film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Having a look at the same, it seems that he in the year 1997 had the superpower to look into the future and predict coronavirus pandemic. Yes, that's true! Various glimpses in the video show him washing his hands, locking himself in a room, and even conducting RT-PCR swab test on the actress.

Surprised, right? Ever since last year, our lives has been all about the same but Bobby had already predicted the same in the past and was pretty comfortable doing it albeit without knowing that these would one day be advocated as precautions against deadly Covid-19. Not only this but in the end, he even says that he can clearly see everything that others can't - well, a scene from a film that aptly fits in the compilation.

The video was so good that it caught the attention of the actor who shared the same on his Instagram story and wrote alongside, "Ab toh precautions aur guidelines follow karo."

As soon as it went viral, Twitterati went crazy about the same and started referring him as Lord Bobby Deol. Have a look at some hilarious memes that followed:

Catch this particular scene here:

Well, this isn't the first time when he has predicted the future as sometime back another scene of the actor from his 2008 release 'Chamku' went viral. In the same, he was seen wearing Airpods in his ears while the device was launched by the tech giant Apple only in the year 2016.

Clearly, he's been ahead of time!