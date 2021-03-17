Image Source : TWITTER/BOBBYWOOD Dancer or Umpire? Bobby Deol's quirky dance moves in viral video leaves Twitterati in splits

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is no doubt one of the most popular actors of the 90s era. He was seen not just for his acting but these days also for his screen presence on the OTT space in web series 'Aashram.' Well recently, the actor became a topic of discussion on Twitter when a video clip of his several dance performances went viral. The same was shared by a fan page which goes by the name @Bobbywood_ and feature the actor showing moves which resemble a cricket umpire's signals during a match. The compilation was so funny that many people started tagging ICC and IPL requesting them to take the 'Soldier' actor in their umpires panel. Initially shared on March 14, the video now has more than 99.2k views and over 8,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

The video shared by the fan page was captioned as, "Lord Bobby as umpire." Have a look at the same here:

Now see the reactions of Twitterati: