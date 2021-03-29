Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZA Dia Mirza making 'really special memories' husband Vaibhav Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira in Maldives | PICS

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who recently got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi has fled to the Maldives for what seems like their honeymoon. Well, the duo is not alone but accompanied by Vaibhav's daughter Samaira Rekhi from his first wife and the pictures of the trio are all over the internet. They are having a blast on the island by enjoying the exotic views, dolphin spotting coconut water, swimming, and having a picnic by the beautiful beach. A lot of pictures have been shared by the 'Thappad' actress who called this experience "really special memories."

A few photos captured Dia wearing summery clothes and she wrote, "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality Every moment here so far has been pure joy." Alongside other ones, she wrote, "‘Cast Away’ let’s play Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun Photos by Him (Getting better)."

ALSO READ: After Genelia D'Souza, Preity Zinta reacts to her hilarious viral video with Riteish Deshmukh. Seen yet?

Alongside the swimming and dolphin spotting pictures and videos, Dia wrote, "Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative. It all seems a little serendipitous how our day unfolded leading to the most memorable #EarthHour2021 on the beach Our resolve strengthened to stay connected to our and do all we must to consume less, waste less and say no to plastics #ForPeopleForPlanet #ForNature."

Not to miss, there were even pictures of the couple slaying together in beautiful attires. Sharing the same, Dia wrote, "We made some really special memories in Maldives."

For those unversed, Dia and Vaibhav got married in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Dia was previously married for 11 years to Sahil Sangha but the two separated in 2019. On the professional front, Dia has been a part of projects like-- Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum and Dus.