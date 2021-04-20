Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals why he stopped sharing memories of his father on Instagram

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil had been sharing many unseen pictures and memories of the Life Of Pi actor on Instagram after his death. He treated fans with Irrfan's pictures from his NSD days. However lately he stopped. A fan asked Babil why he hasn't been sharing any memories, the star kid replied that he received many 'hurtful comments' which made him stop. He said that people accused him of using his father's name for popularity.

Babil said, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do. I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Anushka Sharma produced Netflix Original film Qala. The film stars Tripti Dimri in lead role. Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Netflix Original film titled Qala will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's Clean Slate Productions. Apart from Babil Khan the film stars Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role.

In a previous statement to the media, Anvita had stated, "Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala."

