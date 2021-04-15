Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for son Babil, calls her 'kadak launda'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for son Babil

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram to shower praises for son Babil after he collected an award on behalf of his father. Recently, Irrfan Khan was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'. Son Babil received the award and had broken down at the event remembering his father. Sharing a picture of the same, Sutapa said that her son is a 'strong man' who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions. She also called him a 'kadak launda.'

Sutapa Sikdar penned down an emotional note which read, "Bada kadak launda hai, vo chup chup ke nahi sabke saamne zor zor rota hai vo, bada kadak launda hai, baap ke yaadon ko sametta hai naazuk ungliyon se bikherata hai unhen khushboo ki tarah."

Earlier, Babil had revealed that his mother had refused to join him to attend the awards event but had helped him get ready. When he asked her why isn't she attending, she replied that she is not ready to face the people. The starkid also revealed that he wore his late father's clothes to the event. He said, "People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take indian cinema to new heights, I promise."

He added, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with."

On the other hand, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Anushka Sharma produced Netflix Original film Qala. The film stars Tripti Dimri in lead role. Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

For those unversed, Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer.