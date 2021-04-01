Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIKDARSUTAPA Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa shares 'bad poetry' by son Babil, calls it awesome

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for her son Babil. She shared a series of pictures of the heartwarming and sweet surprise she received from him. Babil also penned down 'bad poetry' for his mother while she thought it was awesome. The pictures show how Babil had made arrangements to make her comfortable ahead of her arrival in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Sutapa expressed her love for Babil.

She wrote, "Love you babiluuu.. Scared of covid yet bound by love when you drive nonstop from Jaipur to Mumbai in sixteen hours. Yes my driver could have been a formula 1aspirant.rushing to crash you enter the room and tears flow. Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise.god in small details. Bad poetry was awesome!! #gratitude #sonslikedaughters #betasahiparaobetibachao."

Talking about the 'bad poetry', it read, "I will. Sare the dreams you gave up to raise me. Remember every ambition that you let go so I could live mine. Hold your pain in the storm that birthed me. For every stitch of cloth that you rubbed clean so I could be beautiful. My eyes search for you when I'm afraid, my soul lives, my body will die, my mind drips, my heart cries, and I can sleep at night because you held me close when I was a child.- I miss you tonight."

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium'. His son Babil Khan penned a note of thanks to Filmfare for recognising his father’s contribution to the film industry. Babil collected two awards bestowed to his late father Irrfan Khan at the awards ceremony. Taking to his Instagram account, Babil shared a picture that featured all the six Black lady accolades honoured to Irfrfan, including the latest addition of 'Best Actor (Male)' and 'Life Time Achievement' award.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Thank you FILMFARE! Even after he has departed you have recognised his commitment to his craft. We as a family are so grateful.”

For those unversed, Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer.