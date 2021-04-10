Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri to star in Anushka Sharma produced Netflix film Qala | Watch teaser video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANS26 Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri to star in Anushka Sharma produced Netflix film Qala

After informing his fans about completing the first schedule of his debut film, late actor Irrfan Khan son Babil announced that he will make his acting debut with a Netflix Original film titled Qala. The film will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's Clean Slate Productions. It stars Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role.

Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Earlier on Saturday, Babil shared a picture on Instagram with his friend and revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film. While he did not reveal details about the film, he shared what he learned. Babil wrote, "I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!"

While Babil said that the story will be bigger than you, Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh disagreed and commented, "@babil.i.k ur the story." To this, Babil replied, "@kans26 sir aapke hi paise se aapko gift." Fans had already started contemplating that Babil will be making his debut with Anushka Sharma's production.

Talking about Tripti Dimri, the actress made her acting debut with the 2017 film Poster Boys but rose to fame with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu which was critically acclaimed. Later she was seen in Anushka Sharma produced Netflix original film Bulbbul. This year, she joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency as one of their talents. Tripti will also star opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions' next untitled project.

Also, Tripti Dimri will star in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.