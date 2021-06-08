Twinkle Khanna's adorable birthday wish for Dimple Kapadia with 'Nolan' twist ft. photobomber Akshay Kumar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna's adorable birthday wish for Dimple Kapadia with 'Nolan' twist ft. photobomber Akshay

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia turned 64 on Tuesday, June 8. Her daughter and writer Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a birthday post for her mother. She posted a selfie with Dimple which is photobombed by none other than Akshay Kumar. Twinkle true to her name Mrs. Funnybones made the birthday post special with subtle humor giving it a Nolan twist. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture! The mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it’s a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl."

Meanwhile, several celebrities commented on Twinkle's post. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Happy birthday dimple aunty." While Huma Qureshi commented, "Happy Happy Bday to the most gorgeous of them all." Dia Mirza also wished Dimple by commenting, "Happy Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous Lady!." Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Dimple Kapadia has featured in the filmmaker Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. Earlier, Akshay Kumar penned down a heartfelt note praising the actress's performance and hard work. Taking this opportunity, Akshay took to social media to laud Dimple Kapadia and express how proud he is of her.

Akshay Kumar had tweeted, "Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma."

In the heartfelt note, Christopher Nolan wrote, "Dimple. What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to 'Tenet.'" He signed off with "Best Wishes."

In the film, Dimple was seen as Priya, who is crucial to the narrative. Her character emerged as a deadly person, splashed with various shades of grey. Talking about her own experience, she said: "When I am working, I become the baby of the set. I don't know why. They took care of me. There was a lot of love and affection and care."

The Warner Bros. Pictures also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.