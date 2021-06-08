The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi & team dance to beats of dhol as they celebrate show's success

Image Source : INSTGRAM/SHARIB HASHMI The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi dance together as they celebrate show's success

With controversies, drama and social media trends, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s starrer The Family Man 2 web series released amidst much hype and fanfare. Ever since the show released it is winning millions of hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors of the series. On Tuesday, actor Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the set where he is dancing with Manoj Bajpayee and one half of director duo Raj and DK – Krishna DK. He captioned the fun video as, “Abhi team ka yeh mood hai (This is the mood of the team right now.)”

Sharib also took to his Instagram to praise Samantha Akkineni‘s performance in the show and thanked the makers for “not killikng JK”.

Sharing the BTS picture of himself and Samantha shooting for an action sequence, Sharib wrote, “It was lovely working with you @samantharuthprabhuoffl. And as a viewer I was completely awestruck by your splendid performance.”

Sharib also thanked makers of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He wrote on Instagram, “And thank you for not killing JK … yeh main woh peeche baithe hain na Raj Nidimoru @rajanddk unko bol raha hoon.”

Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Samantha Akkineni is essaying an important role in the second season, which also features Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.