Tara Sutaria shares stunning throwback picture from her Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria on Monday shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay. The avid social media user, looks every inch gorgeous in the photo. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. In the Instagram image, she is seen in a white ensemble, walking on a sandy beach and against the backdrop a bright blue sky and water.

"When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that's amore," she wrote as caption.

Tara celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives. Since then, She has been sharing pictures and videos from the island country. \

Meanwhile, Tara, who started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom", was subsequently seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir" and "Oye Jassie".

The actress, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in 'Student Of The Year 2'. She was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

She now has two films coming up -- "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. While, Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She has also been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of "Heropanti", starring Tiger Shroff. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.