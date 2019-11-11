Sushmita Sen shares daughter Alisah's essay on adoption, says it had her in tears. Watch video

Actress Sushmita Sen has always been a role model for a lot of people, especially all the women out there. After being crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994, the actress became a strong advocate for adoption- setting an example herself by adopting two girls. Sushmita adopted her elder daughter, Renee in 2000 when she herself was just 24 years old. She adopted another daughter Alisah in the year 2010.

She has been a devoted mother to both her adorable daughters and keeps sharing their small little achievements with her fans on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a video where her younger one, Alisah was asked to write an essay on a topic closest to her heart and she chose the topic of adoption. In the video, Sushmita can be seen getting emotional as she reads out her assignment to her mother.

Alisah, who is in her school uniform can be seen reading out her essay that contains many heartwarming thoughts. Captioning the video, Sushmita wrote, “You gave life in such a way, that you saved one". She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!!

Check out the video here:

This video truly touched our hearts. What about you?