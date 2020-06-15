Image Source : TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Akshay Kumar's throwback video on mental health awareness goes viral

The untimely demise of the young and very talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday shocked the film industry. and fans alike.The Kedarnath actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind. Amid the shocking news of the actor's death, a throwback video of Akshay Kumar urging people to stay away from stress and, to take mental health seriously is being widely shared on social media.

"I read about suicide cases. In fact, every year almost 8 lakh people kill themselves out of which 2.5 lakhs cases are from India. Most of them are youngsters who commit suicide under pressure of studies or their failed relationship. Why… does your life has no value? If you want to do this, give away your life for the country instead. No matter how big is the stress, for once imagine the state of your parents when they would get to know about your suicide. Your parents do not deserve this kind of devastation,” he continued", Akshay Kumar can be heard saying in the video from 2017.

"Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe", Akshay Kumar wrote while sharing the inspirational video.

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

The throwback video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, Akshay Kumar also questioned why parents do not have the time to listen to their children’s problems. “I would like to ask parents, where is the time when you used to talk with your children and ask them about everything? Today, how will your child address his problems to you when you yourself are too busy on your phone? Your child is searching for friends on Facebook.”

The Mission Mangal actor addressed the taboo regarding the mental checkups and said, “You call for a doctor if they are hurt but if they are stressed or depressed, you just tell them to think positively. Mental help and check-up is as necessary as everything else. No matter how much I talk about it, it is you who have to take the decision. Talk to either friends or family. I need the promise that you will search for a solution, which is not suicide. For now, I would just say this.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was one of the first Bollywood celebrities who paid his tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. "“Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family, " the actor wrote on Twitter.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Che!". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

