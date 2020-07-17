Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist interrogated by Mumbai Police over actor's mental state, medical history

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYALISUNSHINE Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist interrogated by Mumbai Police

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation is underway. After his close friends, family, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, professional acquaintances, Mumbai Police interrogated his psychiatrist Kersi Chavda on Thursday. The police have been trying to understand what led Sushant to take his own life and his psychiatrist was called to know about the actor's mental state and his medical history. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 this year. Police found him dead at his Bandra apartment and also found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. The actor was reportedly battling depression for the last few months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda's statement in the suicide case will be recorded today as well. Mumbai Police have asked for some information that will be made available to them today. Police will look into Sushant's medical history, his recent mental state before his death and about the changed dosages of medicines.

On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty left everyone surprised after she came forward demanding the CBI prove in the suicide case of the actor. Taking to Instagram, she requested home minister Amit Shah to take necessary actions for the same. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

Ever since the actor passed away in June, Rhea had kept away from social media. Her silence was questioned by the fans. On the actor's one month death anniversary, she took to Instagram the first time and remembered him with a heartfelt post. She wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Rhea has also been blamed by the netizens for not standing up for Sushant after his death. The actress has also been receiving death and rape threats. On Thursday she opened about a similar instance when an Instagram user told her to 'die by suicide'.

Rhea wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation, in a reply to Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party President Pappy Yadav's letter, the home ministry informed that they have forwarded the letter seeking the CBI probe in the actor's suicide case to the concerned department.

